Report: Donald Trump Brings in Pam Bondi and Tony Sayegh to Combat Impeachment

President Donald Trump has bolstered his White House communications staff to fight impeachment, according to CBS News.

Reporter Paula Reid cited a Senior Administration Official confirming that former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tony Sayegh were expected to join the White House team to work on “proactive impeachment messaging.”

The official said that their roles would be temporary as special government employees.

Both Sayegh and Bondi have experience defending the president on television, dramatically increasing the president’s defense in the establishment media.