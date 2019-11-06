White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on Wednesday ridiculed ABC News for their purported editorial standards that effectively shut down the story exposing Jefferey Epstein.

Gidley pointed out flawed ABC News reporting that rushed to judgment on conservatives despite not having the evidence.

“For ABC to make the comment that it wasn’t up to our standards to put on television, I guess that doesn’t apply to Kavanaugh, I guess that doesn’t apply to Covington kids, I guess that doesn’t apply when you put up a video that and say ‘look at the shelling in Syria’ but it’s actually Kentucky,” Gidley said in an interview with Breitbart News Daily with Breitbart Editor in Chief Alex Marlow.

Gidley also pointed to the so-called ABC News Brian Ross bombshell on the Russia report that actually shifted the stock markets before the news outlet had to walk back Ross’s reporting.

“The desire of the media to getting it first, instead of getting right is shocking,” Gidley said.

Journalists, he said, increasingly focused their efforts on “taking out Trump” to get praise from their colleagues and get promoted in their news organizations.

“You want to succeed, you try to take down a president, facts or reporting or news reporting be damned,” Gidley said.

He reminded journalists they were in a profession that required a level of responsibility and restraint that never appeared to apply to Republicans.

“It’s an honorable profession, but it comes with great responsibility … go look at the Twitter feeds ‘reporters,'” he said. “It is rife with snide smarmy comments with editorialized opinion.”