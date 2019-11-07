Maryland Officials Drop Sanctuary Policy After Illegal Alien Sex Crimes

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland have dropped a portion of their sanctuary policy — which had been shielding criminal illegal aliens from deportation — following a series of sex crimes allegedly committed by illegal aliens.

ABC 7 News’s Kevin Lewis reports that Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has “quietly reversed” the county’s sanctuary policy whereby agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency had been banned from entering secure locations of the county jail to properly take custody over illegal aliens charged with crimes.

Now, Montgomery County officials will allow ICE agents to place a detainer on criminal illegal aliens in their custody and schedule a date and time to pick up those suspects from certain areas of the county jail. Still, ICE agents remain banned from entering county-owned facilities such as libraries and police stations.

The partial dropping of the county’s sanctuary policy comes after at least nine illegal aliens had been charged with sex crimes and rape — often against children — in the region over the course of just two months.

Ninth Illegal Alien in Maryland Sanctuary County Charged with Rapehttps://t.co/jreueJR8FL — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 18, 2019

In the latest case, Breitbart News detailed how 23-year-old illegal alien Josue Gomez-Gonzalez allegedly raped a friend of his who was intoxicated. In another case, 26-year-old illegal alien Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi had been released by Montgomery County back into the general public after allegedly raping an intoxicated woman.

Similarly, pro-enforcement residents had drawn major public support after protesting the sanctuary county policy in September alongside author and columnist Michelle Malkin, as Breitbart News reported.

Thus far, Montgomery County officials have complied with the newest rules allowing ICE to take custody of criminal illegal aliens. Most recently, 42-year-old illegal alien Jose Reyes Alvarez-Vasquez was turned over to ICE agents after he allegedly raped his 14-year-old over the course of five years.

Alvarez-Vasquez was allowed to post ten percent of his $50,000 bond in order to get out of prison, but unlike previous cases, the illegal alien was picked up by ICE agents and is in federal custody.

