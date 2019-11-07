Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped Woman in Florida, Murdered Two in Mexico

A man who allegedly brutally raped a woman in Manatee County, Florida, and murdered two individuals in Mexico is an illegal alien living in the United States, Breitbart News has confirmed.

Omar Navis Torres, a 39-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual battery after he allegedly threatened, beat, and raped a woman on October 30.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Torres entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border and has been using fraudulent IDs to work illegally in the country.

According to police, Torres forcefully threw the woman onto a bed after she repeatedly refused him sex. The woman told police that Omar repeatedly hit her in the face, smothered her face into the bed, and pulled her hair. The woman said she only stopped resisting the rape once she realized that the illegal alien would not stop beating her until she cooperated.

After the rape, the woman told police she began bleeding. Torres has a long history of abusing the woman, according to police, and had recently punched her in the face and caused her nose to bleed.

In conversations, the woman said Torres had threatened her and admitted that he had murdered two people — a man and a woman — in Mexico.

“Omar has told [the victim] that in Mexico he has killed two people before and one was a woman,” the police report states. “He also verbally told [the victim] multiple times that if she sought help from law enforcement, he would kill her.”

