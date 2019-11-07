President Donald Trump’s support has jumped back to 50 percent approval, according to a poll released Thursday by Rasmussen Reports.

Trump’s approval ratings rebounded in November after it sunk to a recent low of 43 percent on October 25, as he fought back against Democrats demanding his impeachment.

The president appears to have benefited politically from the successful American mission resulting in the death of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the end of October, even as House Democrats voted to officially begin the impeachment inquiry days later.

Trump’s approval rating ticked back up in the first week of November resulting in a 50 percent rating by Thursday.

The president enjoyed a previous high approval rating of 53 percent at the end of September, ironically the same day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to begin impeachment investigations.

Rasmussen tracks daily results via 500 likely voters per night from telephone surveys as well as an online survey tool. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points.