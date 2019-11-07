Watch – Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Your Character Will Be Smeared’ If You Question ‘Foreign Policy Establishment Elite’ Like Clinton or Bush

Hillary Clinton was sending her a warning says 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday about her recent feud with Hillary Clinton for challenging the Clinton-Bush foreign policy legacy.

“What we’ve seen play out is this message, and this warning, that’s come from Hillary Clinton, as well as her proxies, and the foreign policy establishment elite in Washington, that says if you stand up against them, if you dissent, if you – you know, as I am, are calling for an end to our country’s long held foreign policy of being the world’s police, toppling dictators in countries we don’t like – that if you do that, your character will be smeared, just as they are trying to smear my character and undermine my campaign,” explained Gabbard to Breitbart News Daily Host Alex Marlow.

“It’s a dangerous warning to everybody.”

Amanda House contributed to this article.