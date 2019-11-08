An illegal alien charged with child sexual abuse was released into the United States by Montgomery County, Maryland officials — a sanctuary county that routinely shields criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

According to ABC 7 News‘ Kevin Lewis, 48-year-old illegal alien Luis Fredy Hernandez-Morales was freed by Montgomery County officials rather than being turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for arrest and deportation.

Hernandez-Morales, according to Lewis, has been accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl and has been charged with child sexual abuse.

Despite Montgomery County officials’ claims that they had begun handing criminal illegal aliens over to ICE agents — so long as ICE officials had filed a detainer and scheduled a pickup time — the sanctuary jurisdiction released Hernandez-Morales, who came to the U.S. illegally from Guatemala.

The Hernandez-Morales case is just the latest where illegal aliens in Montgomery County have been accused of child sex crimes or rape within the last few months.

In one of those cases, Breitbart News detailed how 23-year-old illegal alien Josue Gomez-Gonzalez allegedly raped a friend of his who was intoxicated. In another case, 26-year-old illegal alien Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi had been released by Montgomery County back into the general public after allegedly raping an intoxicated woman.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.