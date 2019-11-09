Stalin, Mao, Kim Il-Sung, Saddam Hussein, Greta Thunberg…just a few of the cult leaders to have been immortalised by gigantic images designed to cow subject peoples into the correct mood of submission and terrified awe.

Totally normal and not a cult. pic.twitter.com/Ypk28NNvxQ — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) November 9, 2019

The huge mural of St Greta on the side of the Native Suns Building in Union Square, San Francisco, was painted by Argentine artist Andres “Cobre” Petreselli, who deserves special congratulations for capturing the 16-year old pigtailed school dropout’s terrifying thousand-yard stare of disapproval.

Apparently, the eyes follow San Franciscans wherever they move, even when they are crouching in the streets to take a dump…