Kamala Harris Accidentally Highlights Failures in Campaign Hype Video

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accidentally highlighted some of her greatest failures as part of a campaign hype video posted on the three-year anniversary of the 2016 election.

November 8, 2019, marked three years from President Trump’s upset victory over failed Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton. Harris, one of the many Democrat candidates who hopes to challenge Trump in 2020, released a “hype” video, touting her accomplishments without realizing that it accidentally highlighted some of her greatest failures.

“It’s been three years to the day since our national nightmare was elected president,” Harris wrote.

“Since then, I’ve taken on Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, Brett Kavanaugh, and more in the Senate. And I’m ready to defeat Trump in 2020,” she continued, failing to realize that those three battles — with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Attorney General William Barr, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — are three she lost handily, as all were ultimately confirmed:

Twitter users were quick to question her for touting those failed fights as some of her greatest accomplishments.

“And they’re all doing just fine. So, not sure that’s a list of accomplishments,” one user wrote.

“Yeah, you were SO effective. That’s why they ALL got confirmed,” another remarked. “I guess we’re just redefining the terms of success now. Everyone gets their little participation trophy so they don’t cry after the game.”

“Lmao! You couldn’t beat an egg,” another added.

More:

Harris is currently in fifth place with 4.5 percent in the polls, the latest RealClearPolitics average shows.

