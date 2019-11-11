New York City protesters disrupted President Donald Trump’s speech to honor American veterans on Monday.

The president joined the annual Veterans Day parade kickoff event in Madison Square Park, the first president in history to do so.

Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump came “to express the everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans” for veterans.

As President Trump began his speech, protesters gathered in the side-streets shouted: “Lock him up!”

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ speaks at Veterans Day event in New York, and recognizes ⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩, the mayor he has previously disparaged. Protests can be heard in the streets near the park, including chants of “Lock Him Up!” pic.twitter.com/HlZ2a3y2Fa — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 11, 2019

A building overlooking President Donald Trump’s appearance at New York City’s annual Veterans Day parade featured a sign spelling out “IMPEACH.”

Trump appeared at an event at Madison Square Park to kick off the Veterans Day parade by laying a wreath in honor of American veterans and by delivering a speech.

Reporters at the event quickly shared an image of the building on Twitter, where people put up big block letters in the windows.

In windows of building overlooking Trump’s Veterans Day speech site pic.twitter.com/tMYSnaNrv7 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 11, 2019

Building overlooking Madison Square Park where Trump will speak at Veteran’s Day parade has IMPEACH spelled out in windows. pic.twitter.com/LThKU3TDk4 — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) November 11, 2019

President Trump arrived in New York City on Saturday, where he stayed the rest of the weekend in his home of Trump Tower.

Since he arrived, some leftist New Yorkers have flipped off the president’s motorcade and posted pictures of themselves flipping off Trump Tower.