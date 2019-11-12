Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) responded to the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting by pushing gun control that would not have have hindered, much less prevented, the attack in the first place.

The Parkland attack was carried out by a 19-year-old who carried a legally purchased rifle into a gun-free zone and opened fire, killing 17.

The Advocate reports Edwards responded by pushing “better background checks” and voicing support for adding the “no-fly list” to the prohibited purchasers list for firearms.

The Parkland gunman already demonstrated his ability to pass a background check, and Parkland father Andrew Pollack has explained leftist school policies prevented the attacker from accumulating any kind of criminal record. Thereby all but ensuring that a background check could not stop him.

Moreover, the Parkland attacker was not on a “no-fly list,” so even if it were added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) it would not have prevented the attack.

On November 11, 2019, Breitbart News reported Edwards supports more controls on gun gun shows too. This means private gun sales at gun shows would be outlawed, forcing all would-be buyers to get government permission–via a background check–before purchasing a firearm.

