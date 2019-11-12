Watch Live: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer Hold DACA Press Conference

Tune in at 2:30 pm ET as House & Senate Democrats come together to call on @SenateMajLdr McConnell to #ProtectTheDream and pass H.R. 6, the American Dream & Promise Act. https://t.co/rFd2fqW3Qv

The event, slated for 2:30 p.m. Eastern, comes just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on DACA.

According to a Monday media advisory:

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Joaquin Castro, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House and Senate Democrats and Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus will join plaintiffs in the upcoming DACA case before the U.S. Supreme Court and immigration advocates to call on the Trump Administration to reverse their baseless termination of DACA and the Republican-controlled Senate to pass H.R. 6, the Dream and Promise Act, which would offer a permanent legislative path to citizenship for Dreamers.

Approximately 700,000 DACA recipients are currently living in limbo ahead of November 12, 2019, when the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether the Trump Administration’s September 5, 2017, termination of the DACA program was unlawful. Over the last two years, an extended legal battle has kept DACA renewals open for young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, and the program has been tremendously successful, benefiting Dreamers and their families while also strengthening communities across the country, and the entire American economy.