House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday he does not know the identity of the intelligence officer “whistleblower” who set off Democrats’ impeachment inquiry by mischaracterizing a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked Schiff during the House’s first public impeachment hearing Wednesday about when the committee might be able to vote and have the whistleblower come and testify regarding his complaint against the president.

Jordan said that Schiff was the “only member” that knows the identity of the whistleblower.

“I do not know the identity of the whistleblower, and I’m going to make sure that identity is protected,” Schiff claimed.