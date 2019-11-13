Democrats Schedule Two More Closed-Door Impeachment Depositions

Democrats driving the partisan impeachment inquiry have scheduled two more closed-door depositions this week, despite their renewed devotion to transparency following the passage of the partisan impeachment inquiry resolution.

The House Intelligence Committee reportedly scheduled two more closed-door depositions featuring an official working at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, David Holmes, and Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy, Axios reports:

Intelligence Committee has scheduled two more closed door depositions for witnesses. On Friday, David Holmes, an official who works at the US embassy in Ukraine is scheduled for a deposition. On Saturday, the committee asked OMB official Mark Sandy for a deposition. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 13, 2019

NEW: The committee has scheduled two new depositions on Friday and Saturday: David Holmes and Mark Sandy, per an official. Holmes is an AIDE to Bill Taylor, who just testified to a conversation an unnamed aide overheard between Sondland and Trump — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 13, 2019

According to reports, Holmes, who “worked at the embassy under former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch” and currently works for acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, is scheduled to appear on Friday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m:

CBS News has confirmed Amb. Taylor's staffer who was present during Sondland's phone call with Trump is David Holmes, who is scheduled to testify in a closed session on Friday. https://t.co/6yvRC2xd2i — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 13, 2019

Axios adds:

Sandy, the director of national security programs at OMB, was initially scheduled to appear before the committees on Friday, Nov. 8; however, he was a no-show. He is now listed as appearing on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. It was not immediately clear as of Wednesday morning why Sandy was put back on the schedule. Worth noting: It isn’t clear whether Holmes and Sandy have agreed to testify before the committees. The schedule solely reflects that House investigators have requested their appearance.

The scheduled closed-door depositions reflect a concern made by Republicans at the time of the debate about the partisan impeachment resolution, which gives Schiff unprecedented power and operates under the guise of transparency. The resolution essentially states that the Intelligence Committee should conduct “an open hearing or hearings,” which House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) could technically fulfill by holding a single public hearing: