The book just out from Donald Trump, Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, has hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Trump, Jr., noted the news about his book Triggered in a tweet on Wednesday night, thanking the “Deplorables” to whom he dedicated the book for making it the bestselling book in the country, according to the New York Times.

I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1… let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/10sOkG2Tcf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 13, 2019

Others congratulated Trump, Jr., too on hitting number one on the list:

He got his signed copy of THE WAR FOR AMERICA’S SOUL tonight, but have you got your copy of @DonaldJTrumpJr’s new book TRIGGERED? It just made the @nytimes No.1. Can you imagine how mad they are? Order yours here:https://t.co/489pvtJs15 pic.twitter.com/x192oYYZHb — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 14, 2019

Oh, boy. This might cause some folks to get “Triggered.” Debuting at #1 on the New York Times best sellers list. You know that was painful for them. Way to go @DonaldJTrumpJr! pic.twitter.com/p36T0RaWGH — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 14, 2019

Which will, ironically, trigger every liberal in America. Congrats @DonaldJTrumpJr 👏👏 https://t.co/zU4mXhIUuy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 13, 2019

In an appearance last weekend on Breitbart News Sunday ahead of the book’s release, Trump, Jr., explained why he dedicated the book to the Deplorables–the millions of Americans failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton insulted on her way to losing the election to now President Trump.

“Through all of the hate, through all of the nonsense, through the Mueller hoax, through $40 million of U.S. taxpayer dollars with 19 Hillary Clinton donors trying to throw us all in jail, not one of those people ever doubted us,” Trump, Jr., said.

“You probably heard me say in my stump speech or if I’m opening up for my father, I’m like, ‘that wasn’t a win for us.’ That wasn’t a win for my father. It was nice, but more importantl, it was a win for those people who never even doubted us for a second. I know they’re going to come out hard, they’re going to bring their friends, they’re going to fight for us. Today is the one more year until four more years anniversary. We are exactly one year out from election day right now. I know those guys are going to be out there fighting, and they’re going to make sure we get this thing across the line—and we’re going to do it for another four years after this year, and we’re going to be able to get this country going in the right direction. My father has already started changing that course aggressively with good policies, with action, despite an unprecedented amount of incoming. We’re going to keep that going. But we’re going to need those guys out there. So if there’s anyone who deserves a dedication through all this, through all the name-calling, through all the things they’ve been called, through all the hatred that those hardworking men and women who wanna make sure they can live the American dream for themselves and for their kids, man, if there’s someone who deserves a dedication, it’s them, and I wanted to make sure that was recognized.”

Trump, Jr., has been traveling the country since the book’s release last week, touring to sell it, and the highest-profile moment of his book tour came during an appearance he made alongside Kimberly Guilfoyle on The View on ABC. During that appearance, The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar–as well the other hosts–fought with Trump, Jr., and he fought back by noting that Goldberg had previously dismissed Roman Polanski’s rapes as “not rape rape” and that Behar wore blackface – something she falsely denied.