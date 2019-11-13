Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would like nothing better than to hug Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and comfort her over the way the Royal has featured in the U.K. media.

During an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Clinton took local media to task for what she decried as unfair coverage of the former Suits actress.

Clinton also said “race was clearly an element” in some of the comments Meghan has received on social media.

“To think that some of your — what we would call mainstream — media actually allowed that to be printed in their pages, or amplified, was heartbreaking and wrong,” Clinton said in the joint interview on BBC Radio 5 Live alongside her daughter Chelsea. “I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her.

“Oh my God, I want to hug her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down, keep going, do what you think is right.”

The former first lady was full of praise for the Duchess, who she called “an amazing young woman.”

"She has stood up for herself, she has made her own way in the world," said Clinton. "And then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story." Meghan publicly revealed her difficulties with the British press in the recent ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where she opened up about her struggle to cope in the public life she chose with Prince Harry.