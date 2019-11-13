Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned from Congress amid mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers, announced on the eve of the public impeachment hearings she is “starting to resurface” and “might be a little more unfiltered” now she is no longer a congresswoman.

Hill previewed the Wednesday’s public impeachment hearings in a tweet.

“[I] also wanted you to know I’m starting to resurface. You’re going to be seeing more of me on social media. More of me out and about so I look forward to seeing all of you,” she said, adding that she might “be a little bit more unfiltered” now that she is no longer a congresswoman.

“And I wanted to say that now I’m not a member of Congress it might be a little bit more unfiltered which I’m kind of looking forward to,” she said, pivoting to Wednesday’s impeachment hearings.

“Lastly, I wanted to thank my good friend Ayanna [Pressley] for this wonderful shirt and point out the message on it, which is if you are not outraged, you’re not paying attention,” she continued.

“Tomorrow, impeachment hearings start and you need to be paying attention. I look forward to seeing you all soon. Thank you so much for everything. Let’s keep up the fight,” she added:

The fight continues — if you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention. (shout out to my friend @AyannaPressley for the shirt and the reminder 😉) pic.twitter.com/jUpBOcYIy4 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 12, 2019

Hill used her final act in the office to vote in favor of the partisan impeachment inquiry, which did not earn support from a single Republican in the House.

“And so today, as my last vote, I voted on impeachment proceedings. Not just because of corruption, obstruction of justice, or gross misconduct, but because of the deepest abuse of power including the abuse of power over women,” Hill said on the House floor on the day of the impeachment inquiry vote, claiming that she voted to move forward with impeachment “on behalf of the women of the United States of America.”

“We will not stand down. We will not be broken. We will not be silenced. We will rise, and we will then make tomorrow better than today,” she added.

Hill resigned from Congress amid mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with members of her congressional staff, which included a “throuple” relationship with a female staffer. While she denied one of the relationships, she admitted to the relationship with the female staffer. However, she still claimed that the reports detailing her alleged sexual escapades were a “coordinated campaign carried out by the right-wing media and Republican opponents,” which were “enabling and perpetuating” her husband’s “abuse.”

This is not the first time Hill has spoken out following her departure. She referred to President Trump as a “serial sexual predator” and urged voters to elect a woman in 2020 to “show women and girls that we matter” just days after her resignation.