Rev. Franklin Graham said Wednesday that the House Democrats’ first public impeachment hearing amounts to a national “day of shame.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) held his first public impeachment hearing over President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Graham said that while the media have called the “Democrat-led impeachment inquiry ‘historic,’” it is, instead, “historically shameful.”

Graham said in a statement Wednesday:

It’s a day of shame for America. The media is calling the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry “historic;” and it is—historically shameful. That our politicians would bring this kind of harm to our country over a phone call, with the world watching, is unbelievable. As Christians, as those who follow and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, let us pray throughout the day and all of these proceedings. Pray for our nation, pray for our leaders, and pray for President Donald J. Trump.

Schiff said Wednesday that he does not know the intelligence officer “whistleblower” who set off Democrats’ impeachment inquiry by mischaracterizing a phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked Schiff during the House’s first public impeachment hearing Wednesday about when the committee might be able to vote and have the “whistleblower” come and testify regarding his complaint against the president.

Jordan said that Schiff was the “only member” who knows the identity of the “whistleblower.”

“I do not know the identity of the whistleblower, and I’m going to make sure that identity is protected,” Schiff claimed.