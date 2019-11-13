Report: White House Wants Webcam of Wall Construction

The White House wants to set up livestream cameras of wall construction on the border by 2020, according to a report.

Four people “familiar with the White House proposal” spoke to the Washington Post about the discussions, with one anonymous White House official confirming the plan to launch a wall cam.

“There will be a wall cam, and it’ll launch early next year,” the official said.

The idea is being pushed by President Trump’s son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who wants a modern way for supporters to monitor wall construction, according to the report.

But the report also noted that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials expressed concerns about the idea, citing security reasons and protections for proprietary techniques.