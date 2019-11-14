Donald Trump Shares Favorite Moment of Impeachment Testimony

President Donald Trump did not have much time to watch the impeachment hearings on Wednesday, but he did share one of his favorite moments on Thursday, after catching up on the news.

On Twitter, Trump referred to Rep. John Ratcliffe’s moment when he asked the two hearing witnesses Ambassador Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent whether they believed Trump’s actions were impeachable.

THANK YOU, Congressman John Ratcliffe, for exposing the ridiculousness of this entire inquiry!#ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/Z3LcdLsYIH — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 14, 2019

“Rep. Ratcliffe asked the two ‘star’ witnesses, ‘Where is the impeachable event in that call?’ Both stared straight ahead with a blank look on their face, remained silent, & were unable to answer the question,” Trump wrote.

The president said the moment proved Democrats had lost their case for impeachment.

“That would be the end of a case run by normal people! – but not Shifty!” Trump wrote, referring to House Oversight Chairman Adam Schiff.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday he was “too busy” to watch the hearings, while he was hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House.

“It’s a witch hunt, it’s a hoax, I’m too busy to watch it,” he said.

The president said he wanted the so-called “whistleblower” who sparked the impeachment inquiry to come forward.

“I want to find out who is the whistleblower, because the whistleblower gave a lot of very incorrect information, including my call with the President of Ukraine,” he said, referring to the transcript of his July 25th call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump has also floated the suggestion of releasing the transcript of an earlier call with Zelensky to show his conversations were perfectly normal for a United States president to have.