Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren Use California School Shooting to Push Gun Control

Former US Vice President and democratic candidate holds a rally outside the New Hampshire State House after filing paperwork for the New Hampshire democratic primary in Concord, New Hampshire November 8, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Democrat presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren used the Thursday’s California school shooting as an opportunity to push for more gun control laws.

They did this despite the fact that California already has some of the most stringent gun controls in the nation, none of which prevented the shooting at Santa Clarita’s Saugus High School from taking place.

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, firearm registration, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first acquire a safety certificate from the state, a ban on campus carry, and a ban on teachers being armed to shoot back in case they are under attack.

California also has numerous ammunition controls.

Yet the Saugus High School shooting occurred, and before any information on how the 16-year-old attacker acquired a firearm had been released, Biden was pushing for gun control:

Elizabeth Warren was pushing for action on gun control as well.

 

