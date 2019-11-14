Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is floundering in the polls – polls that include Iowa – despite strategically pumping the bulk of her resources into the Hawkeye State.

The presidential hopeful shifted strategies in recent weeks, making good on her promise to “f*cking move to Iowa.” Her campaign confirmed this month that it was closing three offices in New Hampshire – offices in Keene, Portsmouth, and Nashua – and scaling down her Manchester office in order to focus solely on Iowa.

“Sen. Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020,” Harris campaign spokesperson Nate Evans told WMUR.

“To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire,” Evans continued.

“The campaign will continue to have a staff presence in New Hampshire but the focus is and will continue to be on Iowa,” he added.

Harris has been making demonstrative efforts to boost her presence and likeability in the early-caucus state, going as far as “making dinner in supporters’ homes,” as the Los Angeles Times reported.

The presidential hopeful confirmed that she was doing just that in a bizarre six-minute video posted to her Twitter last week. The video featured Harris baking “monster” cookies with a teen supporter:

Some of the best conversations happen over a batch of cookies. pic.twitter.com/xFDbbpspak — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2019

Despite her switch in strategies, the candidate is flopping in the Hawkeye State, falling to sixth place with just three percent support in Iowa, a Monmouth University Poll released Tuesday revealed:

Bullock 1%

Castro 1%

Bennet 0%

Bloomberg 0%

Delaney 0%

Williamson 0%

Sestak 0% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 12, 2019

Similarly, albeit less surprising given her diminishment of resources, Harris is tanking in the Granite State, plunging to just one percent support, a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday revealed:

New Hampshire @QuinnipiacPoll (11/6-10):

Biden 20%

Warren 16%

Buttigieg 15%

Sanders 14%

Gabbard 6%

Yang 4%

Klobuchar 3%

Steyer 3%

Bennet 1%

Harris 1%

Booker 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 0%

Williamson 0%

Messam 0%

Bullock 0%

Sestak 0%https://t.co/8EODMqOMMI — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 11, 2019

Harris has tried to convince New Hampshire voters that she cares about the state deeply, despite cutting back on it significantly.

“I’m practically living in Iowa to do the work that is necessary to make sure that I earn the support and have the folks in the caucuses who are standing in Kamala’s corner,” Harris told CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe in an interview this month.

“It was a very difficult decision. But let me tell you, I care about New Hampshire,” she continued. “We still have folks in New Hampshire. I have spent time in that state. I care about the people of that state.”

“And we know that Iowa being the first state, you know, you got to be all in here in order to be able to get to the point that we can actually get to New Hampshire and other states later,” she added.

The current Real Clear Politics averages show Harris struggling in virtually every early primary state, as well as her home state of California:

Iowa: Sixth place, 3.3 percent support

New Hampshire: Eighth place, 3 percent support

Nevada: Fifth place, 4.3 percent support

South Carolina: Fourth place, 7 percent support

California: Fourth place, 8 percent support

Harris is also struggling nationally, coming in fifth place with 5.3 percent support, the current Real Clear Politics average shows.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll shows the Democrat falling behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with five percent support:

National YouGov Poll

(Change since last week): Warren 26% (+1)

Biden 23% (-3)

Sanders 17% (+3)

Buttigieg 9% (+1)

Harris 5% (-1)

Yang 4% (+3)

Klobuchar 2% (-)

Gabbard 2% (-1)

Castro 2% (-1) https://t.co/GzKOgEYHwI — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 13, 2019

Over the weekend, the Democrat candidate accidentally highlighted some of her most significant failures as part of her campaign hype video:

It’s been three years to the day since our national nightmare was elected president. Since then, I’ve taken on Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, Brett Kavanaugh, and more in the Senate. And I’m ready to defeat Trump in 2020. pic.twitter.com/MAlNzBWFhB — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2019

All of the individuals Harris listed were ultimately confirmed, as numerous Twitter users pointed out.