Police: California School Shooter Used .45 Caliber Handgun

During a Thursday press conference Los Angeles County Captain Kent Wegener said the Saugus High School shooting suspect used a .45 caliber handgun.

Breitbart News reported the police response to a shooting at Saugus High School on Thursday morning. Initial reports highlighted that police were searching for the gunman, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office noted that the suspect turned out to be among the initial six individuals taken to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male.

Speaking live on Fox News, Wegener said surveillance video “clearly shows the subject, in the quad, withdraw a handgun from his backpack, shoot and wound five people, and then shoot himself in the head.”

He added, “There are not other subjects who are outstanding as part of this incident. Or who took part in this assault.”

Wegener went on to confirm that one of the wounded innocents died after being hospitalized.

