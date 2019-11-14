Watch: Bernie Sanders, AOC Introduce Green New Affordable Housing Deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are holding a press conference on Thursday surrounded by climate change and affordable housing activists to introduce legislation aimed at putting a piece of the Green New Deal resolution into law.

“Our team has been working on the Green New Deal for Public Housing for months, engaging residents & experts,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It takes principles of the GND & creates economic stimulus for working people to decarbonize & center frontline communities.”

Watch the press conference live at Breitbart News at 3 p.m. EST.

