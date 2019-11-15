Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch denied that Ukraine had meddled in United States elections, although she admitted there were “rumors” of it happening.

“There have been rumors out there about things like that but there was nothing hard, nothing I was aware of,” she replied, when asked by the Democrat counsel Daniel Goldman if Ukraine had meddled in the 2016 election.

“There was nothing based in fact to support these allegations,” Goldman stated.

“Yes,” she agreed.

But public media reports do have hard evidence of Ukranian officials working with Democrat operatives during the 2016 election. Politico reported, as fact, Ukraine tried to “sabotage” Trump in 2016.

Veteran Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa, who worked in the Clinton White House, reached out to Ukrainian officials to get damaging information about Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort during the 2016 election. Manafort was a political adviser to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Chalupa worked with officials in the Ukranian embassy in Washington and with officials in Kyiv.

Trump’s supporters argue that reports of Ukrainian meddling in the election gave the president understandable concern about Ukrainian relations, which is why he wanted any kind of activity was investigated before giving them military aid.