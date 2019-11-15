LIVE UPDATES*** Marie Yovanovitch Testifies in Impeachment Hearing

The House Intelligence Committee is holding its second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday.

Congressional investigators will hear testimony from Marie Yovanovitch, who was fired as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in May 2019. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously conveyed to President Trump that he had lost confidence in Yovanovitch.

Democrat critics claim Yovanovitch was the victim of a “political hit job” lead by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who, serving as President Trump’s personal lawyer, relayed negative media stories about her to the president.

Journalist John Solomon reported in March that Yovanovitch urged Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Letsenko not to prosecute the George Soros-backed Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC). Last week, Fox News reported last week that the fired ambassador may have provided the House Intelligence panel with false information when testifying on October 11th that she ignored a request from a Democrat staff member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “However, emails obtained by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight showed that in fact, Yovanovitch had responded to Carey’s initial Aug. 14 email, writing that she “would love to reconnect and look forward to chatting with you,” the news outlet reported.

Yovanovitch’s full testimony was released publicly on November 5th.

Click here for a “cheat sheet” on Yovanovitch and today’s public testimony.

10:14 A.M. — Yovanovitch says she felt threatened by President Trump’s remark to Zelensky that “she’s going to go through some things”

“It kind of felt like vague threat,” she adds.

10:09 A.M. — Yovanovitch on the Trump-Zelensky call: “I was shocked and devastated that I would feature in a phonecall between two heads of state in such a manner. It was a terrible moment.”

10:08 A.M. —

"A terrible thing to hear": Yovanovitch says she was given "no real reason" why she was removed from her post or why President Trump had "lost confidence" in her https://t.co/qNx16IztcL pic.twitter.com/U9SqDKCgiJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2019

10:05 A.M. — Yovanovitch says the night that State Department Director-General Carol Perez requested she return to Washington, D.C., she was awarding a posthumous prize to the father of anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk, who died from an acid attack.

10:04 A.M. — Important point from Yovanovitch’s opening statement:

Amb. Yovanovitch: don’t have “firsthand knowledge” of President Trump’s phone call, discussions surrounding ithttps://t.co/upI5tehqgf pic.twitter.com/k3zMCqaLge — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2019

10:01 A.M. — President Trump slams Yovanovitch as she testifies:

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

9:59 A.M. —

.@Jim_Jordan made an important point earlier: Democrats still haven’t released transcripts from multiple other private interviews. And the rules Democrats passed prevent us from discussing those testimonies. Dems are holding hearings while simultaneously barring important info. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 15, 2019

9:58 A.M. —

Schiff: Is it fair to say that other ambassadors … might look at this and say if I take on corruption, this might happen to me? Yovanovitch: "I think that's a fair statement, yes." — Ben Siegel (@benyc) November 15, 2019

9:56 A.M. —

"Yes, that is the case," Yovanovitch says when Schiff asks if @DonaldJTrumpJr and Fox News hosts amplified Rudy Giuliani's smear campaign against her.#ImpeachingHearings — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 15, 2019

9:52 A.M. — Yovanovitch concludes her opening statement: “I count myself lucky to be a foreign service officer, fortunate to serve with the best America has to offer, blessed to serve the American people for the last 33 years.”

9:50 A.M. —

Yovanovitch praises foreign service officers who serve their country: pic.twitter.com/yBYpcT8oCq — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 15, 2019

Not sure this is a good strategy: Yovanovitch is basically calling herself a hero for her sacrifice, associating herself w/victims of Benghazi and those from Cuba who suffered frm mysterious sonic attacks. "We answer the call 2 duty to advance and protect the interests of the US" — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) November 15, 2019

9:49 A.M. — Yovanovitch claims she was “kneecapped” as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. “Our Ukraine policy has been thrown into disarray, and shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want,” she says. “This is not a time to undercut our diplomats.”

9:46 A.M. — Yovanovitch: “Ukrainians who preferred to play by the old, corrupt rules sought to remove me. What continues to amaze me is that they found Americans willing to partner with them and…they apparently succeeded in orchestrating the removal of a U.S. Ambassador.”

She adds: “How could our system fail like this? How is it that foreign corrupt interests could manipulate our government? Which countries interests are served when the very corrupt behavior we have been criticizing is allowed to prevail?”

9:44 A.M. — Yovanovitch: “Although I have met former Vice President Biden several times over the course of our many years in government, neither he nor the previous Administration ever raised the issue of either Burisma or Hunter Biden with me.”

Yovanovitch says she's never spoken to or met with Hunter Biden. She has met Joe Biden over the years in government service, but says neither he nor the Obama administration ever brought up the issue of Burisma or his son to her. https://t.co/e4MIxYEeXU pic.twitter.com/CSZAEJJBGj — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2019

“I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s reasons for attacking me,” she adds.

9:43 A.M. —

NEW: WH @PressSec Stephanie Grisham says: “The President took the unprecedented steps to declassify and release the transcripts of both of his phone calls with President #Zelensky so that every American can see he did nothing wrong.” #Ukraine #transcript — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) November 15, 2019

9:41 A.M. — Yovanovitch: “The allegation that I disseminated a ‘Do Not Prosecute’ list was a fabrication. Mr. Lutsenko, the former Ukrainian Prosecutor General who made that allegation, has acknowledged that the list never existed.”

She adds: “Also untrue are unsourced allegations that I told unidentified Embassy employees or Ukrainian officials that President Trump’s orders should be ignored because “he was going to be impeached”—or for any other reason. I did not and I would not say such a thing.”

9:39 A.M. — Yovanovitch on her firing “How could our system fail like this? How is it that foreign corrupt interests could manipulate our government?”

9:37 A.M. — Yovanovitch praises the Trump administration’s policy toward Ukraine:

Yovanovitch says "The Trump administration strenghtened (US) policy" in Ukraine. "Supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do and the smart thing to do." #ImpeachmentHearing — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) November 15, 2019

9:32 A.M. — Yovanovitch begins her opening statement: “I come before you as an American citizen who has devoted the majority of my life, 33 years, to service to the country that all of us love … I had no agenda, other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals.”

Marie Yovanovitch delivers opening statement: "I come before you as an American citizen who has devoted the majority of my life—33 years, to service to the country that all of us love…I had no agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign police goals." https://t.co/QnjBJM8G9M pic.twitter.com/9RxOBkWyDA — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 15, 2019

“My first tour was Mogadishu, Somalia, an increasingly dangerous place, as that country’s civil war kept grinding on and the government was weakening,” she adds. “The military took over policing functions in a particularly brutal away and many basic services disappeared.”

9:27 A.M. — Schiff refuses to recognize Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for a point of order.

“Holy cow:” Schiff ignores points of order to make a political pointhttps://t.co/p3JRxUCQQz pic.twitter.com/uz9oQguuy2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2019

9:26 A.M. —

Reps. Stefanik, Jordan & someone off-screen whose voice I didn’t recognize made or attempted to make points of order regarding whether they would be prohibited again for asking for the whistleblower’s identity (yes) and would release remaining transcripts (not answered). — GovTrack.🇺🇸 (@govtrack) November 15, 2019

9:25 A.M. — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says President Trump is watching Nunes’s opening statement, but will not watch the rest of the hearing.

Is POTUS watching today? @PressSec tells us he'll be watching Nunes' opening statement "but the rest of the day he will be working hard for the American people.” — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) November 15, 2019

9:22 A.M. —

.@DevinNunes is reading the memorandum of the first @realDonaldTrump phone call with Zelensky in his opening statement. That's why the @WhiteHouse waited until this morning to release it. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 15, 2019

9:16 A.M. — Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA) delivers his opening remarks:

Rep. Nunes delivers opening statement at Yovanovich hearing: "It's unfortunate that today and most of next week we will continue engaging in the Democrats' daylong TV spectacles, instead of solving the problems we were all sent to Washington to address." https://t.co/DPHclLTZoS pic.twitter.com/ncsZyTrr1F — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2019

Top GOPer on Intel Cmte Nunes describes closed door depositions conducted by Intel Cmte "in the basement of the Capitol, like some sort of strange cult." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 15, 2019

Nunes: The American people may be seeing these absurdities for the first time, but Republicans on this dais are used to them. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 15, 2019

9:14 A.M. — Schiff says of Yovanovitch: “She was considered an obstacle to the president’s personal agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside.”

9:13 A.M. — Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council member, says this of Yovanovitch ahead of her testimony:

Fiona Hill testimony about Amb Yovanovitch: "… the best of the best in terms of a nonpartisan career official. And as a woman, and, you know, I don't see always a lot of prominent women in these positions, she has the highest ranking woman diplomat." — margaret brennan (@margbrennan) November 15, 2019

9:11 A.M. — The White House releases a memo of President’s Trump call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from April:

JUST IN: White House releases transcript of Trump’s first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/0vdFYanjsN — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 15, 2019

9:10 A.M. — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is delivering his opening statement, offering a summary of Yovanovitch‘s work as the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

HAPPENING NOW: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) gives opening statement in second public impeachment hearing https://t.co/e4MIxYEeXU pic.twitter.com/YtAe7v1dnJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2019

9:09 A.M. —

Marie Yovanovitch enters the hearing room for public impeachment hearing number 2. There is media interest in this event. pic.twitter.com/fDWVUcWUj6 — Miles Parks (@MilesParks) November 15, 2019

9:06 A.M. — It’s clear that the Democrats have a public opinion problem regarding impeachment:

Louisiana voters react to impeachment: “it’s a fake, phony sham”https://t.co/C6jfkcTzce pic.twitter.com/GcHAkJOIDT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2019

8:52 A.M. — Yovanovitch has arrived on Capitol Hill for her testimony.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives for public hearing in the impeachment inquiry. She will testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET https://t.co/e4MIxYEeXU pic.twitter.com/vpEMhDfXfk — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2019

8:20 A.M. — A long line has formed outside the hearing room where Yovanovitch is slated to testify:

Long line waiting to get into the Marie Yovanovitch public hearing today. We’re live on @newsy later this hour with next steps in impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/3CXcc5j9ze — Patrick Terpstra (@PatrickTerpstra) November 15, 2019

7:49 A.M. — The media is setting up for Day Two of the House Democrats’ impeachment hearings:

Preparing in the lobby of the House Longworth Office Building for the second hearing in the impeachment inquiry. Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is scheduled to testify. Hearing starts at 9. pic.twitter.com/VAjnUfjviv — Bart Jansen (@ganjansen) November 15, 2019

7:32 A.M. — Ahead of Yovanovitch’s testimony, SiriusXM POTUS Channel host Michael Smerconish says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faces a messaging problem regarding impeachment.

“[She] realizes there’s a messaging issue here and it needs to be explained in straightforward terms without any Latin involved so that people can understand,” Smerconish tells CNN’s New Day.