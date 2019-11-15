Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) joined SiriusXM host Matt Boyle on Thursday’s edition of Breitbart News Daily, where he slammed Democrats for their impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

Meadows stated he believes Democrats risk losing support and run the “potential of not reaching 218 because the evidence is so incredibly weak.”

“Let me tell you who the big losers were,” Meadows said. “There are 31 freshmen Democrats that won in Trump districts, or 31 of the Democrats who actually have the most to lose because what they’re gonna do is they’re gonna be forced into a vote not based on evidence but based on politics.”

Meadows went on to explain how the newer Democrat members of Congress will have a hard time explaining their actions against Trump.

“A lot of them do not realize how difficult it’s going to be to explain to the American voter why this has all been a partisan attack on the president of the United States, trying to chill the voice of the American people. But it didn’t just start with Ukraine, as you know it started with the Russian collusion narrative,” Meadows said.

“Now, after almost three years, they’re going to bring something to the floor of the House to undo the will of the American people,” Meadows added. “We shouldn’t be doing anything close to this, and I think the Democrats, ultimately, a few more of them will side with the Republicans and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Meadows then shifted focus to the Democrats’ legislative accomplishments, referring to a conversation he recently had with President Trump.

In his discussion with the president, Meadows said Trump is having a hard time finding a Democrat to work on issues for the American people because most are only concerned with impeachment.

In a tweet Friday, Meadows called out the Democrats who felt “moved” by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Seeing several pundits claiming they're "moved" by Ambassador Yovanovitch's testimony. Folks, we're not here to talk about whether you're "moved." We're here to get the facts—and they haven't changed. There has been no link shown between aid & political investigations. Period. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 15, 2019

“Seeing several pundits claiming they’re ‘moved’ by Ambassador Yovanovitch’s testimony,” Meadows wrote.

“Folks, we’re not here to talk about whether you’re ‘moved.’ We’re here to get the facts—and they haven’t changed,” Meadows added. “There has been no link shown between aid & political investigations. Period.”