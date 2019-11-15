Prince Andrew, a member of Britain’s royal family, claimed in a rare interview with BBC that he has “no recollection of ever meeting” the Jeffrey Epstein victim who labeled him as part of an underage sex ring.

For months, Prince Andrew has faced questions in regard to his connection with Epstein. Prince Andrew’s comments came in an exclusive interview with BBC Newsnight‘s Emily Maitlis, which is set to air on Saturday.

Not only has Prince Andrew been photographed walking with Epstein in New York’s Central Park in 2010, but prior footage published on Sunday showed Prince Andrew in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion around the same time.

Prince Andrew said in regards to the company he kept with Epstein after his first conviction:

That’s the bit that… as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the Royal Family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that.

Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s accusers now known as Virginia Giuffre, claimed she had dinner with Prince Andrew, danced with him at a club, and later had sex with him in Belgravia, central London.

Asked about Giuffre’s accusations, Prince Andrew told BBC’s Maitlis, “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

Pressed again on whether he had knowledge of meeting her, he replied, “No.”

In regards to his response, BBC News noted: “It’s odd because for years the Palace has issued a straightforward denial that the Prince had any relationship or sexual contact with her.”

“Now the prince says he simply can’t remember,” BBC News added into its story.

While Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied meeting Giuffre, an infamous photo of the two posing together in March 2001 has raised the eyebrows of many.

A 2015 statement from the palace claimed “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors” by Prince Andrew was “categorically untrue.”

In an August statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew stated he was “appalled” by the sex abuse accusations made against Epstein.

The same statement went on to add, “His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”

Prince Andrew first met Epstein in 1999, the first of many times they would see each other.