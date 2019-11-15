Watch Live: Amb. Marie Yovanovitch Testifies in Impeachment Inquiry

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify Friday at 9 a.m. ET in front of the House Intelligence Committee as part of the committee’s impeachment inquiry.

Yovanovitch was the ambassador to Ukraine until May, when she was removed by President Trump. Presidents can recall ambassadors for any reason, but Yovanovitch has testified in a closed-door deposition that she was “upset” and “shocked” about her removal.

She has testified she was the target of a smear campaign by some Ukrainian officials, who enlisted the help of Rudy Giuliani and others to remove her. Democrats hope her testimony will draw sympathy from the American public, as a “victim” of the Trump administration’s policy on Ukraine.

