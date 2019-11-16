Live Updates*** Louisiana Runoff Election Results

Louisiana holds its gubernatorial runoff election on Saturday between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone. Polls will close at 9 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the election results. All times eastern.

9:05 PM: Rispone 60.4% (17,048), Edwards 39.6% (11,176) with 1% reporting.

9:00 PM: Polls are now closed. Trump made four electric campaign appearances in the state and asked voters to send Washington a message. He predicted tonight’s results would be the first step in his 2020 reelection campaign.

8:30 PM: Polls close at the top of the hour in Louisiana:

And, here are my estimates of the raw votes Edwards (D) and Rispone (R) might need in each parish to break even statewide. #LAGOV pic.twitter.com/0P1OPLEjEc — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 17, 2019

Louisiana, 3 hours left, get out and Vote for @EddieRispone for Governor. Lower taxes and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump said it best. It’s time to FIRE Liberal John Bel Edwards. Polls are open until 8 PM tonight. Go to https://t.co/5gsPBfdD6Z to find your polling location. #VoteRispone #LAGov pic.twitter.com/Yg9zyESoIL — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) November 16, 2019

Get out to vote before 8 p.m.! If you're in line when the polls close, you will still be able to vote. To find your polling place go to https://t.co/HFz0L1ReoK #lagov #TeamJBE #GeauxVote https://t.co/v064dlP9eu pic.twitter.com/GoVCXFmIDl — John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelforLA) November 16, 2019