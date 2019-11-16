***Live Updates*** Louisiana Runoff Election Results

MONROE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 06: Louisiana Republican candidate for governor, Eddie Rispone (R) speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a "Keep America Great" rally at the Monroe Civic Center on November 06, 2019 in Monroe, Louisiana. President Trump headlined the rally to support Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, …
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Louisiana holds its gubernatorial runoff election on Saturday between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone. Polls will close at 9 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the election results. All times eastern.

9:05 PM: Rispone 60.4% (17,048), Edwards 39.6% (11,176) with 1% reporting.

9:00 PM: Polls are now closed. Trump made four electric campaign appearances in the state and asked voters to send Washington a message. He predicted tonight’s results would be the first step in his 2020 reelection campaign.

8:30 PM: Polls close at the top of the hour in Louisiana:

