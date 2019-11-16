The hashtag “Too Far Left” trended on Twitter Saturday after former President Barack Obama warned Democrats not to veer too far in that direction.

“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality,” Obama said at a fundraising event Friday evening in Washington. “The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it.”

The hashtag quickly rose to the number one spot on Twitter once former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou tweeted his disapproval of Obama’s comments:

Saying "Americans are moderate than these wild leftists" is basically conceding that the far right propaganda machine has prevailed. Because what the Too Far Left™ movement wants is fairness and equality. Health care, education, dignity for ALL people, not just oligarchs… — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 16, 2019

Leela Daou, the wife of Peter Daou, also tweeted her disagreement with the former president’s warnings:

I'm #TooFarLeft because I want black and brown children to grow and thrive and meet their fullest potential. I'm #TooFarLeft because I want black and brown children to feel free to BE CHILDREN and not live with the burden of fear and oppression. — Leela Daou (@leeladaou) November 16, 2019

“I’m # TooFarLeft because the trolls in the comments actually believe the garbage talking points fed to them by the rightwing media machine,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

However, Obama did not mention any 2020 Democrat presidential candidates by name during his address delivered at the event hosted by the Democracy Alliance, according to Politico.

The article continued:

But as he spoke alongside Stacey Abrams, Democrats’ 2018 nominee for governor of Georgia, Obama appeared to critique the candidates pushing major change in the Democratic primary — such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, who has hugged Obama’s legacy close on the campaign trail, even as Obama says he’s eager for the party to move beyond the markers he set.

Even though Obama has refrained from commenting publicly on the Democrat primary, he urged the audience not to forget about the Americans who have yet to decide which candidate they will vote for.

“There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense,” he said.

“They just don’t want to see crazy stuff. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important,” he said.