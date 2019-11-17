Pete Buttigieg Blames NRA After School Shooting in Gun Controlled CA

Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg blamed the NRA after a 16-year-old used a handgun to shoot five fellow students Thursday in Santa Clarita, California.

Before details of the shooting were in, Buttigieg tweeted:

We don’t yet have all the details of the horrifying events in Santa Clarita. But we do know that in America today, children are scared to go to school. Parents and teachers are terrified. And that can’t stand. It is time to hold the NRA and our leaders in Washington accountable. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 14, 2019

He stressed “leaders in Washington” ought to be accountable as well, but he neglected the fact leaders in Washington cannot pass a single gun control that does not already exist in California, the state where the shooting occurred.

California has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, red flag laws, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a requirement that would-be gun owners first acquire a safety certificate from the state, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on teachers being armed to shoot back if under attack, and numerous other controls.

The state also has ammunition controls, which prohibit the purchase of bullets from anyone other than a state-approved vendor. These controls also require would-be ammunition purchasers to undergo a background check before buying bullets.

Yet Buttigieg blames the NRA and “leaders in Washington.”

