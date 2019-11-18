Amy Klobuchar Unveils Plan to Ensure Secure Elections as President

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released a plan Monday that describes how she would secure elections against cyber and disinformation threats, should she be elected president.

Klobuchar’s plan puts great emphasis on “strengthening election security and regulating online political ads,” while promoting cybersecurity.

The latest strategy from the Klobuchar campaign also includes Klobuchar’s intention to issue an executive order that would improve the government’s cybersecurity efforts and establish the launch of a “cabinet-level taskforce,” that would utilize federal agencies to work with state and local governments to combat cyber threats to elections.

Klobuchar’s plan aims to use paper ballots to limit cyber tampering with votes as she sets “strong cybersecurity standards.”

Her plan goes on to discuss political ads and recommends the passage of the Honest Ads Act, a bill sponsored by Klobuchar, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Mark Warner (D-VA). The Honest Ads Act, according to a press release from Klobuchar’s campaign, would:

increase transparency and accountability for political ads on the internet by holding large online platforms to the same disclosure and disclaimer standards that apply to radio, broadcast, cable and satellite providers.

As president, Klobuchar also vows to have the PAID ADs Act passed, which would “make it illegal for foreign nationals to purchase election ads, and work to ban foreign nationals from involvement in decisions regarding political expenditures by corporations, PACs and Super PACs.”

The plan states:

Today, there are no protections preventing misleading and outright false political ads online. That’s why Senator Klobuchar supports preventing social media companies from running political ads full of false claims and lies by holding them responsible.

Other portions of the plan include “eliminating obstacles to voting and making it easier to vote.”

Under Klobuchar’s plan, all Americans will be automatically registered to vote when they reach the age of 18, election day will be a federal holiday, and the Federal Election Commission will see numerous changes.