Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) joined Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show Monday where he was pressed on his relationship and whether he would marry girlfriend Rosario Dawson.

“Will you marry her,” Williams asked Booker.

“Look, I have hope, I have hope,” Booker responded, as he described his girlfriend as a “righteous activist.”

Booker also discussed with Williams his encounter with Dawson when she gave him her phone number:

So I have a lot of confidence in a lot of areas, but I tell you, I did not feel confident when I asked for her phone number. I walked up to her, it was the end of the party, we had already talked a bit and people were drifting out, but she and I were lingering.

He continued, “I walked up to her and I said, ‘Well, how would I contact you if I wanted to get in touch with you?’, and she goes, ‘Oh, you’re asking for my phone number.'”

“This was a shy moment for me,” Booker admitted. He also claimed Rosario “was merciful in getting her phone number.”

In an October conversation with Cosmopolitan, Booker discussed his “cozy” relationship with Dawson and claimed she keeps him “grounded.”

“She keeps me grounded,” Booker said of Dawson at the time. “She doesn’t let me take myself too seriously. She thinks I’m really corny, but she thinks it’s really adorable. But we just definitely have personalities I think that resonate like a symphony and not a cacophony, so I feel very, very lucky.”