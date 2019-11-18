Donald Trump Hosts Screening of ‘Joker’ Movie at the White House

President Donald Trump hosted a screening of the Joker movie at the White House on Saturday night, according to reports.

The film starring Joaquin Phoenix features the origin story of the infamous Batman villain helmed by director Todd Phillips.

CNN first reported the screening which was later confirmed to Yahoo News by a senior White House official who said that Trump liked the film.

The president enjoyed Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and even posted a video review of the film in 2012:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The president’s New York City Trump Tower was used in The Dark Knight Rises as an exterior shot of Wayne Enterprises.

Trump also questioned why Christian Bale turned down a chance to reprise his role in a possible fourth movie and even signaled his support for Ben Affleck when the actor was chosen to play Batman.

If Christian Bale turned down $50M to return as Batman he should have his head examined. What was he thinking?! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

Everyone should calm down. @BenAffleck is going to do a great job as Batman. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2013

Joker was released in October and has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, making it one of the biggest surprise hits of 2019.

Philips embraced criticism of “woke” Hollywood after releasing the movie, explaining why he shifted his filmmaking away from comedy,

“Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture,” Phillips said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore—I’ll tell you why, because all the fucking funny guys are like, ‘Fuck this shit, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’”