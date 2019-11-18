Four Dead After Football Watch Party Shooting in Gun Controlled CA

Four people were killed when a suspect opened fire at a football watch party in Fresno, California, Sunday night.

The shooting came just days after a 16-year-old student shot five classmates, killing two, at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The Saugus High attacker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CNN reports the Fresno shooting took place at backyard party where “35 to 40 people” were gathered to watch football. A suspect began “shooting into the crowd” around 8 pm, killing three at the scene.

A fourth person died after being transported to the hospital.

All four deceased were males “between the ages of 25 and 30.”

NBC News reports that six were shot and wounded in addition to the four who were killed.

#BREAKING MASSIVE police response in a neighborhood by Peach/Pine in Fresno. Streets clogged with cars/ambulances…a lot of people being put on stretchers. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/HUT03Cdryp — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 18, 2019

Police have not identified a suspect in shooting.

California has every gun control the Democrats are pushing at the federal level. The controls include universal background checks, gun registration requirements, red flag laws, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a requirement that would-be gun owners first acquire a safety certificate from the state, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on teachers being armed to shoot back if under attack, and numerous others.

The state also has ammunition controls, which prohibit the purchase of bullets from anyone other than a state-approved vendor. These controls also require would-be ammunition purchasers to undergo a background check before buying bullets.

