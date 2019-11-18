The majority of moderate Democrat voters break with their party’s open borders platform when it comes to immigration and border controls, a new survey reveals.

The latest Pew Research Center survey finds that about six-in-ten moderate Democrat voters said they believe increased security along the United States-Mexico border is very or somewhat important — a policy that is opposed by leading 2020 Democrat presidential candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Among all Democrat and lean-Democrat voters, nearly half said they believe increased border and immigration controls are very or somewhat important — including nearly 40 percent of self-identified liberals.

When it comes to deportations of illegal aliens, more than four-in-ten moderate Democrat voters said they support increasing the number of illegal aliens who are deported from the U.S. About 31 percent of all Democrat and lean-Democrat voters support increasing deportations.

The findings are the latest instance where moderate and conservative Democrat voters have broken with 2020 Democrats’ plans for opening the nation’s borders to more illegal and legal immigration beyond the already historically high levels at which about 1.5 million foreign-born residents come to the U.S. every year.

A New York Times/Siena College poll this month found that a majority of Biden’s most conservative supporters want less immigration overall to the U.S. As Breitbart News reported, a majority of 54 percent of Biden voters who oppose Warren said they want legal immigration levels reduced.

The Democrat Party’s decades-long shift to support endless levels of immigration to the U.S. is primarily driven by white liberals who are plagued with “white guilt” and “privilege awareness,” recent research has found.

A July poll by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist showed that a plurality of moderate Democrats — 47 percent — called providing free healthcare to all illegal aliens a “bad idea.” A majority of 56 percent of moderate voters said the same of the plan which has been endorsed by nearly all 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.