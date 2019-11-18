Planned Parenthood is boosting the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) in its newly-announced pledge to endorse only those candidates who fully embrace abortion on demand.

Today, @DemocraticAGs announced that any candidate for Attorney General who wants their support should demonstrate a commitment to protect our sexual and reproductive health and rights — including safe, legal abortion. This is a groundbreaking move we are thrilled to see! pic.twitter.com/j38Qk735t3 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) November 18, 2019

DAGA announced in a press release Monday:

Starting with the 2020 AG Elections, candidates seeking DAGA’s endorsement and support will need to demonstrate their commitment to standing with the majority of Americans who support the right to access abortion. This means DAGA will only provide financial support, activate digital tools, and engage strategic partners for candidates who publicly commit to protecting the fundamental right that everyone should be able to make their own decision about their health care, including abortion.

“As part of the next steps on this announcement, Alexis McGill Johnson Acting President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, will join DAGA at their Winter Policy Conference later this week,” the press release added.

Johnson said in a statement:

We applaud the Democratic Attorneys General Association for its decision to endorse only candidates who are committed to protecting sexual and reproductive health and rights — including safe, legal abortion. Attorneys general are some of the most important people protecting our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care — including abortion. Every party should support our right to access health care. This shouldn’t be a Democratic or a Republican value. This is fundamental.

The Democrat attorneys general give every indication they are aware abortion will be a premier issue in the 2020 elections, stating their “new candidate requirement is the first-of-its-kind for any Democratic campaign committee.”

Claiming that the “majority of Americans support the right to access abortion, DAGA is using the slogan, “It’s your body, your choice, your vote” to urge Democrat voters to support their pledge.

A video announcement about DAGA’s pledge is narrated by New York State Attorney General Letitia James:

The majority of Americans support the right to access abortion. It’s your BODY, your FAMILY, your DECISION & your VOTE. Democratic AGs are on the front lines in the fight to protect reproductive rights. If they stand with us, they stand with you.

Join us→https://t.co/jTkItJYChI pic.twitter.com/Z3eYTSjxTG — Democratic AGs (@DemocraticAGs) November 18, 2019

“Especially in this current political climate, where a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her own body is under relentless assault, we must persist and redouble our efforts,” James said in a statement. “That’s why as Democratic Attorneys General, we are taking a clear stand on the issue ensuring that we elect Attorneys General to our team who share our pro-choice values.”

RAGA Denounces Democrats’ Extremist Pledge to Only Endorse Candidates Who Support Unlimited Right to Abortion https://t.co/xhxQrmBO1T — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) November 18, 2019

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) denounced the litmus test announcement in a press release:

The only litmus test for an attorney general should be a belief in the rule of law and the courage to defend and uphold the constitution. The Democrats demonstrated once again how out of touch and desperate they are to receive funding from dangerously progressive special interest groups who support using hard-earned taxpayer dollars to fund late-term and third trimester abortions. Following a clean sweep of wins in 2019, Republicans have outstanding momentum going into 2020. While RAGA is focused on winning elections and the hearts and minds of voters, DAGA is focused on disregarding the rule of law and folding to the demands of extreme special interest groups.

Republican attorney general candidates won the three races for top law enforcement officers held across the country in 2019. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will chair RAGA in 2020 and will be joined by vice chair Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

“In 2019, voters across the country agreed with the sensible, pro-life, and rule of law centered agenda of Republicans and all three candidates were elected in a clean sweep, taking over the majority of attorneys general nationwide,” the Republican attorneys general said.

“DAGA’s new litmus test is out of touch with states with attorneys general seats up in 2020, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, both states President Trump won in 2016,” they added. “The American people will see through the Democrat’s liberal farce and continue to elect principled Republicans committed to making communities safer.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, agreed DAGA’s litmus test “underscores the extremism of the modern Democratic Party on abortion.”

“Long gone are the days of ‘safe, legal and rare,’” she said in a statement sent to Breitbart News. “The overwhelming majority of Americans — including many rank-and-file Democrats — reject party leaders’ radical agenda of abortion on demand through the moment of birth, and even infanticide, paid for by taxpayers.”