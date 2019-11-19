Kamala Harris Renews Push for Mandatory AR-15 Buybacks

Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris used a NBC News Nightly News with Lester Holt appearance to renew her push for a government mandated buyback of AR-15 rifles.

Harris told Harry Smith ,”there are certain types of weapons that should not be on the streets of a civil society.”

She pushed for a renewal of the 1994 “Assault Weapons” ban and the implementation of a government mandated buyback of AR-15s, AK-47s, and similar rifles.

Harris described the semiautomatic firearms as “weapons of war” and said, “What we’ll do is have an incentive for people turn them in, and buy them back.”

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to @HarrySmith about gun control in our series #WhatMatters where we take voters’ questions to the candidates. More: https://t.co/jwwQyJMaFQ pic.twitter.com/bXPt2Lmj6K — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 19, 2019

Harris suggested there are “five million ‘assault weapons’ on the streets of America,” an assertion which greatly underestimates Americans’ love for AR-15 rifles.

On August 31, 2018, Breitbart News reported that over 9 million AR-15s were manufactured for U.S. sales during the Obama presidency alone.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.