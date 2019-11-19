The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday is holding its third public hearing as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Congressional investigators will hear testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, and Jennifer Williams, a Russia adviser for Vice President Mike Pence. Vindman delivered a closed-door deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees on October 29, and Williams appeared before the panels on November 7.

Vindman is the first witness to testify that he heard President Trump’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which a partisan CIA analyst mischaracterized in a so-called “whistleblower” complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. Vindman’s testimony shows he was deeply frustrated by the Trump administration’s shift away from the “interagency consensus” on policy regarding Ukraine, his transcript shows. Tim Morrison, who formally served as Vindman’s superior at the NSC, said in his own closed-door deposition that he had doubts about the Lt. Col’s judgment. In his testimony, Vindman could not state whether he viewed President Trump’s conduct during his call with Zelensky as unlawful, but said he believed it was “wrong.”

Williams was one of the few White House staff members who heard the Trump-Zelensky call. She testified that President Trump asked Pence not to attend Zelensky’s May inauguration, but conceded she only possessed second-hand knowledge of the purported exchange. “My understanding from my colleague—and, again, I wasn’t there for the conversation—was that the President asked the Vice President not to attend,” she told lawmakers.

10:17 A.M. —

🚨🚨🚨 NO PRESSURE ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 Consistent with the statements from Ukrainian leaders, Vindman testifies that he did not hear from any Ukrainians about pressure to enact investigations. Nor did he discuss demands for investigations w/ officials at the Ukrainian Embassy in D.C. pic.twitter.com/u4VekGtLlj — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 19, 2019

10:15 A.M. — Vindman says the Trump-Zelensky call transcript was segregated to a secure server to “preserve the integrity” of the documents.

10:10 A.M. —

Goldman: “You said it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the political benefits of [President Trump’s] demands explain?”

Vindman: “To investigate a political opponent was inappropriate and improper. I made that connection as soon as [President Trump] brought up the Biden investigation.”

10:09 A.M. —

Goldman: What languages do you speak?

Vindman: “I speak Russian, Ukrainian and a little bit of English.”

10:08 A.M. — Daniel Goldman, the House Democrats’ general counsel, asks Vindman and Williams if they are aware of evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden acted inappropriately with Ukraine. They both say no.

10:07 A.M. —

asked if he knows of any evidence that Ukraine interfered in the US election of 2016, a charge Pres Trump has made, National Security Council Director, Col. Alex Vindman says "I am not" — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) November 19, 2019

10:04 A.M. — Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) busts the New York Times for spreading fake news about Vindman’s actions:

This Tweet from @nytpolitics is just not accurate. Actually LTC Vindman didn’t state his concerns about the 7/25 call to his superior Tim Morrison or anyone up the Vindman/Morrison Chain of Command. Although it does appear one of the people Vindman spoke to was the whistleblower. https://t.co/jvXDLHhypq — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 19, 2019

10:03 A.M. — Vindman: “It is the consensus of the entire intelligence community that Russia interfered in the elections of 2016.”

10:02 A.M. —

Vindman has a habit of making assumptions with no evidence about President Trump's motives. He's offering opinions without evidence – and Chairman Schiff is allowing him to persist. Lest we forget, Vindman has admitted that the TRANSCRIPT is ACCURATE. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 19, 2019

9:57 A.M. — Vindman and Williams testify that Burisma, the Ukraine gas firm that employed Hunter Biden as a board member, was mentioned in the Trump-Zelensky call, but was not present in the rough transcript. Vindman says it was “not a significant omission.”

9:55 A.M. — Vindman on Trump asking Zelensky to probe allegations of corruption against the Bidens: “It was inappropriate. It was improper for the president to request, to demand an investigation into a political opponent, especially a foreign power where there is at best dubious belief that this would be a completely impartial investigation.”

9:54 A.M. — Schiff asks Vindman for his real-time reaction to the Trump-Zelensky call. “Without hesitation, I knew I had to report my concerns,” he says.

9:52 A.M. — Vindman testifies that he advised Zelensky to steer clear of U.S. politics, stating it is consistent with U.S. domestic policy.

9:51 A.M. —

Vindman tells Schiff he had given talking points to Trump before his april call with Zelensky to talk about rooting out corruption in Ukraine. Vindman confirms that he did not use those talking points. — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) November 19, 2019

9:50 A.M. — Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, weighs in on today’s hearings:

Congress and the Constitution stipulate it is the duty of the POTUS to investigate crimes and/or corruption in countries we give money to.@realDonaldTrump was fulfilling his legal obligation. Schiff and Pelosi are making a mockery out of our system of justice! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 19, 2019

9:48 A.M. —

News: Schiff asks about a September 18 call between Pence & Zelensky. Williams’ attorney says Pence office now claims the call is classified, and she can’t talk about it in open setting. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 19, 2019

9:47 A.M. — Vindman: “Dad, my sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the U.S. in search of a better life for our family.”

Dad, do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth,” he adds.

Vindman: "Dad, I am sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol. Talking to our elected professionals is proof you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union…in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/pbih27NbcL — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 19, 2019

9:44 A.M. — Vindman: “In Russia, my act of expressing my concerns to the chain of command in an official and private channel would have severe personal and professional repercussions and offering public testimony involving the President would surely cost me my life.”

9:43 A.M. — Vindman: “I want to take a moment to recognize the courage of my colleagues who have appeared & are scheduled to appear before this committee. I want to state that the vile character attacks on these distinguished & honorable public servants is reprehensible”

9:42 A.M. — Vindman: “I privately reported my concerns, in official channels, to the proper authorities in the chain of command. My intent was to raise these concerns because they had significant national security implications for our country.”

Vindman on Trump's call with Ukraine's president: "I was concerned by the call. What I heard was inappropriate…It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent" https://t.co/OZ2lHu07Z6 pic.twitter.com/vYGSyqD3dA — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2019

9:41 A.M. — Vindman: “It is improper for the President of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent. It was also clear that if Ukraine pursued an investigation. It would be interpreted as a partisan play.”

9:40 A.M. — Vindman: “The NSC and its inter-agency partners, including the State Department, grew increasingly concerned about the impact that such information was having on our country’s ability to achieve our national security objectives. “

9:39 A.M. — Vindman begins his opening statement: “At the NSC I am the principal advisor to the National Security Advisor and the President on Ukraine and the other countries in my portfolio. My core function is to coordinate policy with departments and agencies partners. “

Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who heard President Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, delivers opening statement https://t.co/OZ2lHu07Z6 pic.twitter.com/b8HDilNa8U — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2019

9:37 A.M. — Williams: “Representatives of the State and Defense Departments advocated that the hold [on military aid for Ukraine] should be lifted. An OMB representative reported the White House chief of staff had directed the hold should remain in place.”

9:35 A.M. — Williams: “I found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.”

9:33 A.M. — Williams begins her opening statement: “As a career officer, I am committed to serving the American people and advancing American interests abroad, in support of the President’s foreign policy objectives.”

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, delivers her opening statement: "It was with great pride and conviction that I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution" https://t.co/OZ2lHu07Z6 pic.twitter.com/JROeeTwMV0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2019

9:32 A.M. — Fresh off attacking Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), George Conway lashes out at Nunes over his opening statement:

Nunes is an utter disgrace. His statement, and he, are pure garbage. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2019

9:31 A.M. — Nunes on the so-called ‘whistleblower”:

.@RepDevinNunes continues to ask the questions that the media inexplicably will not: where is the "whistleblower"? And he's exactly right: the "whistleblower" kickstarted this latest round of impeachment mania by the Democrats, and then was no longer needed by the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/MMCh1IPJ8r — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 19, 2019

9:27 A.M. —

Nunes says last week’s testimony was second and third-hand witnesses with a simple policy difference. “You saw three diplomats” who “disagreed” with Ukraine policy. Today, however, 3/4 witnesses testifying were on the call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President. pic.twitter.com/XRQ0oSlkrP — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) November 19, 2019

9:23 A.M. — Nunes defends former The Hill journalist John Solomon’s reporting on Ukraine: “Now that Solomon’s reporting is a problem for the Democrats, it’s a problem for the media as well.”

9:21 A.M. — Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) blasts the establishment media in his opening statement, calls them “puppets of the Democratic Party.”

Rep. Devin Nunes delivers opening remarks for third day of impeaching hearings https://t.co/OZ2lHu07Z6 pic.twitter.com/GpMyrSrHx3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2019

9:18 A.M. — Schiff on Jennifer Williams: “We all saw the President’s tweet about you on Sunday afternoon and the insults he hurled at Ambassador Yovanovich last Friday. You are here today, and the American people are grateful.”

9:17 A.M. — Schiff: “Col. Vindman, we have seen far more scurrilous attacks on your character, and watched as certain personalities on Fox have questioned your loyalty. I note that you have shed blood for America, and we owe you an immense debt of gratitude.”

9:16 A.M. — MORNING CONSULT: “The Nov. 15-17 survey found that 48 percent of voters support the inquiry and 45 percent oppose it, a net drop of 5 percentage points since a Nov. 8-10 poll.”

MORNING CONSULT: "First Public Hearings Fail to Increase Support for Impeachment Inquiry" "Net voter support for impeachment inquiry hits a new low"https://t.co/PouBnOyg2i — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 19, 2019

9:15 A.M. — Schiff begins his opening statement:

Schiff: "How could our diplomats urge Ukraine to refrain from political investigations of its own citizens, if the president of the United States was urging Ukraine to engage in precisely the same kind of corrupt and political investigations of one of our own citizens?" pic.twitter.com/TF8tkxVSSv — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2019

9:02 A.M. — Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ): “Vindman’s problem is that he’s a deep stater.”

I’m headed into the third public impeachment hearing to hear from 2 more of Adam Schiff’s witnesses. One of them, Alexander Vindman, appeared to avoid certain questions during his closed-door session from last month. We’ll see if Adam Schiff continues to block full transparency. pic.twitter.com/zaEyazrzuu — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 19, 2019

8:30 A.M. — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jeniffer Williams have arrived on Capitol Hill for their joint testimony.