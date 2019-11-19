A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll shows that a majority of Americans won’t change their view of President Donald Trump and, in turn, their support for him, with 65 percent responding that the ongoing impeachment hearings will have no impact.

Only 30 percent said a change of mind was a possibility.

Americans are evenly split on their support or lack thereof for impeaching the president and removing him from office – 45 percent in support and 44 percent against.

NPR reported on its poll and the impeachment inquiry, which was officially launched after a “whistleblower” came forward to sound alarms about Trump allegedly pressuring the newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden and his dealings with a Ukrainian oil company:

Some 70 percent of registered voters say they’ve been paying “very” or “fairly” close attention to the House impeachment inquiry. And 53 percent of those paying at least fairly close attention say they’re more likely to support impeachment. Democrats are the ones following most closely with 78 percent saying they’re doing so, compared with 68 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents. Half of people say they approve of the impeachment inquiry — 50 percent — compared to 43 percent who don’t. That’s about the same as in the poll a month ago (52 percent to 43 percent).

“We’re really not seeing either a backlash or a positive,” Barbara Carvalho, director of the Marist Poll, said of the impeachment inquiry. “What we’re seeing is people just locking in.”

The poll also revealed some statistics about the 2020 presidential contest:

69 percent of Democrats say they are happy with the presidential field of candidates.

Democrats said they would be the most “enthusiastic” about voting for a woman, a gay or lesbian candidate, or someone under age 40.

For Republicans, the most desired qualities are being a business executive and “a white man or a woman.”

NPR reported:

Also remaining steady: the percentage of people saying they definitely will not vote for Trump in 2020 — 52 percent, unchanged from last month. Of course, 54 percent of voters did not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, either.

The poll surveyed 1,124 adults and 988 registered voters and was conducted from November 11 to November 15.

“Where adults are referenced, the poll has a +/- 3.5 percentage point margin of error. Where registered voters are referenced, it has a +/- 3.8 percentage point margin of error,” NPR reported on the poll methodology.

The poll included 453 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.

