VA County Sends Signal: Won’t Enforce Democrat Governor’s Gun Control

While Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is preparing a war on guns when the Democrat majority takes its seat in the legislature, Appomattox County is making clear it does not intend to play along.

On November 18, 13News reported that Appomattox County’s Board of Supervisors passed a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, making clear the board will oppose efforts to “unconstitutionally restrict gun rights.”

The Washington Examiner published an excerpt of the resolution:

The current governor of Virginia has stated that he intends to endorse and pass into law legislation that is unconstitutional as it pertains to the rights enumerated in the U.S. & Virginia Constitution. The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Appomattox County to keep and bear arms or could begin a slippery slope of restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Appomattox County.

Another excerpt says:

The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors wish to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms.

Appomattox County resident Thomas H. Conrad said, “I think it’s certainly a way of telling the governor, hey there are people here in the state that this has some meaning to and we want you to consider this.”

