Democrat Debate Spends First 12 Minutes on Impeachment

The fifth Democrat debate opened with the topic of impeaching President Trump and stayed on the subject for 12 minutes.

All Democrats asked about it voiced support for impeaching Trump despite the House Democrats still conducting an impeachment inquiry to determine if they should advance articles of impeachment.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who was one of the first senators to call for Trump’s impeachment, said she would try to convince her colleagues to impeach him, stating that Trump “broke the law” in dealings with Ukraine. So far in the impeachment inquiry, none of the witnesses have testified they believe that Trump did anything illegal.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said it is “very clear” Trump engaged in “impeachable conduct” and added that Trump is “sucking up to Putin every minute of the day.” She did not explain her comment. Trump actually approved giving Ukraine lethal weapons so that it could defend itself in its war with Russia.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) indicated that he supports impeaching Trump but tried to move beyond the issue. He said Democrats “cannot simply be consumed” by Trump because they would lose the election.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) also said there was “impeachable conduct” that Trump has “already confessed to on television,” but he did not explain what he meant. He then attempted to pivot to other issues.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called Trump a “criminal living in the White House, and that the “criminal enterprise” involved Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

The debate moderators moved on to other questions after that.

Follow Breitbart News’ @Kristina_Wong.