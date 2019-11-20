Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed during the fifth Democrat presidential primary debate that illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border is a “man-made crisis” that President Trump “created.”

“The real point here is that we need to stop this man-made crisis at the border,” Warren said. “Trump is the one who has created this crisis. … When I found out that our government was actually taking away children from their families, I went down to the border.”

“There’s like a giant Amazon warehouse filled with cages of women, cages of men, and cages of little girls and little boys,” Warren said. “A great nation does not separate children from their families.”

As Breitbart News has chronicled, migrants are more often than not brutalized while making their journey to the U.S.-Mexico border. In a recent case, a federal immigration official said a pregnant migrant — saved by Border Patrol agents — was beaten by cartel smugglers because she did not pay her debt.

After Border Patrol agents took her to a nearby hospital, the woman was treated for her injuries, while her child died as a result of the beating.

Mexican drug cartels have profited billions from America’s open border through the drug trade and human trafficking, increasing their power in Mexico.

Since 2009, there have been more than 250,000 homicides in Mexico and at least 30,000 disappearances. In 2017, there were 26,573 murders, 1,275 kidnappings, and 5,357 extortion cases in Mexico, marking the bloodiest year in the country in 20 years, despite these figures not capturing the scope of the cartel violence occurring in Mexico.

For Americans, the illegal immigration crisis is very real. In the last year alone, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested more than 6,600 convicted murderers and convicted sex offenders who were in the United States illegally. Of that total, 4,975 of the illegal aliens arrested were convicted sex offenders. The other 1,641 illegal aliens had been convicted of homicide.

Another 1,913 illegal aliens that were arrested by ICE had pending sex offense charges against them, while 387 illegal aliens had pending murder charges against them. For each one of these crimes, there are at least one or more American and legal immigrant victims.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.