FEC Report Shows Democratic National Committee Is $7 Million in Debt

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) had $8.7 million cash on hand while operating with a debt of $7 million in October, according to the latest report from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The numbers on the Democratic National Committee were released during the fifth Democrat presidential primary debate held in Atlanta, Georgia, at Tyler Perry Studios.

While the DNC did see a slight increase in cash on hand for the month of October, the reported total “debts and obligations owed by the committee” for October stood at a staggering $7,048,210.14.

DNC drops its October FEC report in middle of the debate: $8.7m on hand, $7m in debt. https://t.co/VUUBeNl9cP — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 21, 2019

Reported expenditures for the committee during October totaled $8,918,614.95, while reported receipts for the same time period stood at $9,021,159.37.

Over the course of the last year, the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) fundraising efforts have steadily improved.

In August, the RNC raised $23.5 million and had $53.8 million cash on hand. Similarly, the RNC raised $26.2 million in September.

This week, it was reported that the RNC had raised more than half a million dollars by selling special signed copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s new book, Triggered.

