Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Sondland delivered a private deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees on October 17, testifying that the told Bill Taylor, the U.S. Charge d’affaires for Ukraine, that President Trump sought “nothing” from Ukraine and that there was “no quid pro quo” during the president’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to U.S. diplomat David Holmes, he overheard a July 26 call in which President Trump mentioned “the investigations” to Sondland — an alleged reference to the president’s request for Ukraine to probe into allegations of corruption against former Vice President and 2020 White House contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Holmes testified that Sondland conveyed to him that President Trump cared “more about the investigations” than Ukraine.

A partisan CIA analyst mischaracterized the Trump-Zelensky call in a “whistleblower” complaint to the intelligence community inspector general, prompting the House Democrats to launch an impeachment probe on September 24.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

9:19 A.M. —

Schiff: "If the president abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, if he sought to condition, coerce, extort, or bribe an ally…it will be up to us to decide, whether those acts are compatible with the office of the presidency" https://t.co/RzSCdGn4eM pic.twitter.com/I5ZSajvUvT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 20, 2019

9:18 A.M. — More from Schiff’s opening statement:

Schiff: Sondland told Taylor that he had “made a mistake” by telling the Ukrainians that an Oval Office meeting "was dependent on a public announcement of investigations. In fact, everything was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 20, 2019

9:15 A.M. — Schiff: “As Ambassador Sondland would later tell career foreign service officer David Holmes immediately after speaking to the president, Trump ‘did not give an *expletive* about Ukraine.'”

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA): "As Amb. Sondland would later tell career foreign service officer David Holmes immediately after speaking to the president, Trump 'did not give an *expletive* about Ukraine'" https://t.co/xNMZ7UURm1 pic.twitter.com/rfrRAs06o3 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 20, 2019

9:14 A.M. — Schiff calls Sondland a “skilled dealmaker” who found himself “embroiled” in activities regarding President Trump and Ukraine.

9:11 A.M. — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has gaveled the hearing to begin and delivers his opening statement.

Rep. Adam Schiff delivers opening statement: "Trump’s scheme undermined military and diplomatic support for a key ally and undercut U.S. anticorruption efforts in Ukraine. Trump put his personal and political interests above those of the United States." https://t.co/RzSCdGn4eM pic.twitter.com/Q4PCavcdsc — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 20, 2019

9:07 A.M. — Sondland has taken his seat.

9:00 A.M. — WASHINGTON (AP) — Sondland confirmed for House impeachment investigators Wednesday he spoke with President Donald Trump on a cellphone from a busy Kyiv restaurant the day after the president prodded Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Sondland, the most anticipated witness in the inquiry, also said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of what was going on.

He said he specifically told Vice President Mike Pence he “had concerns” the military aid to Ukraine “had become tied” to the investigations.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified in opening remarks. “It was no secret.”

8:46 A.M. — Sondland is arriving on Capitol Hill for his testimony.

WATCH: U.S. Amb. to EU Gordon Sondland arrives on Capitol Hill to publicly testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry https://t.co/VBarlqf0yy pic.twitter.com/qJYrrTrPhr — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 20, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.