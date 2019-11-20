Sondland: ‘Every Meeting at the White House Has Conditions’

Swalwell suggested that the idea that the White House had insisted on certain conditions before it would meet with newly-elected Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky was somewhat suspicious:

Swalwell: Would you agree that it is wrong for the President of the United States to ask the leader of a foreign government to investigate the President of the United States’s political opponent?

Sondland: Yes.

Swalwell: Would you agree that, in addition to making that request for an investigation, leveraging a visit at the White House, that a foreign government leader desperately needs, is also wrong?

Sondland: Leveraging in what respect?

Swalwell: A meeting at the White House. If someone really needs a meeting at the White House to show their legitimacy to their people, that leveraging that meeting and asking for an investigation would be wrong.

Sondland: To be candid, Congressman, every meeting at the White House has conditions placed on it. I have never worked on a meeting at the White House that doesn’t have a host of conditions placed on it.

Swalwell: If one of those conditions is to investigate a political opponent, you would agree that would be wrong.

Sondland: The political opponent, yes. but making announcements or investigations per se, no.