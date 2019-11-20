Sondland: Trump Never Asked Directly for Quid Pro Quo

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday that President Donald Trump never told him directly that military aid to the Ukraine was contingent on the announcement of corruption investigations.

“President Trump never told me directly that the aid was conditioned on meetings,” Sondland said when answering questions from Daniel Goldman, the Democrat counsel and director of investigations for the committee.

“The aid was my own personal guess,” said Sondland.

Sondland also said Trump never mentioned an investigation about investigations being required for Ukraine to receive aid from the United States.

“I never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement of elections,” Sondland said.

