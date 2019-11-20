Watch Live: Fifth Public Democrat Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

House Democrats will hold the fifth public hearing of their impeachment inquiry on Wednesday with the testimony of Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

The House Intelligence Committee hearing, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. It is the fifth hearing overall in the impeachment inquiry, and the third this week, as Democrats on the committee attempt to wrap up the public hearing portion of their inquiry.

Later on Wednesday, Pentagon official Laura Cooper and Office of Management and Budget official David Hale are due to testify.