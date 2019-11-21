The American Family Association (AFA) has created a petition that urges Chick-fil-A to return to its support of Christian ministries such as the Salvation Army.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced it would stop making donations to Christian ministries such as the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home – all organizations that embrace the biblical foundation of human sexuality and marriage between one man and one woman.

“Chick-Fil-A has evidently decided to move away from supporting Christian ministries and side instead with the those who believe biblical teaching on human sexuality are indeed hate groups,” Tim Wildmon, AFA president told Breitbart News. “Make no mistake, this is compilation or in plain English — Chick-fil-A caved to the LGBT stormtroopers.”

Tim Tassopoulos, president and COO of Chick-fil-A, said in a statement his company’s goal “is to donate to the most effective organizations in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.”

“No organization will be excluded from future consideration – faith based or non-faith based,” he said, but then made it clear the company would be moving in a different direction from its support of faith-based organizations who embrace their Christian beliefs about marriage and sexuality.

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Tassopoulos said. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee observed the inconsistency in Tassopoulos’s statement that the change in policy is due to the need to “donate to the most effective organizations” that help those who are homeless and hungry. On Tuesday, Huckabee said on Family Research Council’s Washington Watch with Tony Perkins radio show The Salvation Army “serves everyone” and serves “more people who are homeless” and without food and shelter than any organization in the world.

AFA’s petition states:

As you probably know, Chick-fil-A has been hounded by LGBTQ activists since 2012 when then CEO Dan Cathy, son of Truett Cathy, made a public statement in support of the biblical definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman. Since that time, these LGBTQ stormtroopers and their cohorts in the media have been after Chick-fil-A. … Now Chick-fil-A has announced it will no longer make donations to these groups. The company says its contracts with the ministries have simply expired, and they’re moving on. Frankly, I don’t buy it. For all practical purposes, it looks like they have caved to the LGBTQ activists and their illegitimate complaints. I hope I’m wrong.

The petition asks individuals to sign in order to urge Chick-fil-A “to return to its founding principles of standing beside and supporting those ministries that hold firm to God’s view of marriage as between one man and one woman.”